Gravois Mills gun store owner charged in connection to U.S. Capitol Riots

A Versailles man has been arrested in connection to the January riots at the U.S. Capitol. The arrest was made March 19. An FBI affidavit says that Matthew Loganbill, 55, who owns a gun store in Gravois Mills called Tooth and Nail Armory, faces charges of Obstruction of Congressional Proceeding, Unlawful Entry and Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct.

According to the affidavit, Loganbill was initially brought to the attention of the FBI by two confidential witnesses, who stated that they saw posts on social media that he had participated in the Capitol riots. The FBI has identified Loganbill based on numerous pieces of information, including two FBI tip line reports, information obtained from open source and government databases, and the investigation.

One witness stated that they were aware that Loganbill had been making concerning online statements on January 6, the day of the riots. They described him as a “‘hot-head who had grown bitter over the last year because of the negative financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The witness went on to provide screenshots of social media messages with a connected IP address.

A second witness provided social media posts from Loganbill, showing that he had attended the “Stop the Steal” protest at the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

On Jan. 13, Loganbill was interviewed by the FBI in Versailles. He admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally/protest on January 6. He stated that he traveled by vehicle with like-minded individuals whom he declined to identify. He claimed he was not aware of any preexisting plan or plot to attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol Building. He went on to say that he "did not personally damage any property, or participates in any acts of violence, and he did not believe he had committed any crimes."

On January 18, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia approved of a search warrant of Loganbill’s Facebook account. A review of the return of that Facebook Account confirmed his presence in the Capitol but also contradicted the version of events that he relayed to the FBI during his interview.

The FBI affidavit included a number of screenshots and posts made by Loganbill on social media sites, including those packaged with this story. The criminal complaint and affidavit were submitted to the U.S. District Court on March 15.