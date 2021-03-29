Camdenton man charged after attempting to smuggle drugs into Department of Corrections

Press Release

Office of the Prosecuting Attorney Camden County

Camdenton resident, 28-year-old, Jeffrey Charles Allen, has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to court records filed today, on March 26, 2021, Allen turned himself in on parole holds for violating the terms of his release for Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd degree. Detectives with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office were expecting Allen and believed he was attempting to smuggle drugs into the Department of Corrections. A search warrant was applied for and granted demanding that medical professionals search for and remove any items which may be found inside Allen.

The search was performed pursuant to the warrant and Alprazolam, Hydromorphone Hydrochloride, Hydrocodone, and methamphetamine were recovered. Alprazolam is a controlled substance legally prescribed for the regulation of anxiety. Hydromorphone Hydrochloride, brand name Dilaudid, is a strong opioid prescription pain medication used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Hydrocodone is also an opioid prescription pain medication used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Methamphetamine is an illegal, highly addictive stimulant.

Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Allen as he was on parole for Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd degree and has an extensive criminal history. Allen is also a prior and persistent drug offender, meaning that he has at least two prior drug convictions. The crimes which Allen is charged with ordinarily carry a range of punishment of three (3) to ten (10) years in the Department of Corrections. However, because Allen is a prior and persistent drug offender, his range of punishment is increased to a minimum of ten (10) years with a maximum of up to life in prison. Under Missouri law and the Constitution of the United States, Allen is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.