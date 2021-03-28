Shelli Young named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

This week the Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Mrs. Shelli Young, Librarian at Dogwood Elementary School. Mrs. Young greets students daily and is eager to help out wherever needed. She provides guidance and strategies for our teachers to try in their classrooms. She consistently provides new resources and support to staff as they navigate through this unprecedented year. In addition to her many responsibilities, Shelli serves on the Professional Learning/Badging Career Ladder Committee where she creates virtual professional learning opportunities for teachers.

The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Shelli Young is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week