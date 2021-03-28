Semi totals SUV in Miller County construction zone crash

Lake Sun Staff

Two vehicles collided in a Miller County construction zone Friday on US 54.

Jimmy D. Buchholz, 62, was driving his 2007 International behind John K. Sullivan, 64, in his 2002 Ford Explorer. Sullivan slowed to merge into traffic in a construction zone and was struck in the rear by Buchholz.

Sullivan received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional. His Ford Explorer was totaled.

Buchholz was not injured in the accident and his International sustained moderate damage. Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.