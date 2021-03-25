Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District receives multiple equipment upgrades

Press Release

SBFPD

At the Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors, held Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Headquarters, the Board of Directors approved the purchase of new Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Fire Hose.

The bid for the AEDs was awarded to the Stryker Company for 14 new LifePak CR2 Defibrillators and supporting software. The units feature an eight (8) year warranty. Each unit was quoted at $2,206.75 for a total of $30,894.50. Stryker offered $2,000.00 in trade-in value for the existing AEDs which brought the bid to $28,894.50. The District currently has only two of its ten AEDs in service. The purchase of 14 new units ensures that an AED is placed on every vehicle and the Headquarters building.

The bid for fire hose was awarded to Banner Fire Equipment for 3,000 feet of 5-inch supply hose and 1,150 feet of 1 ¾ inch attack hose for a total of $18,719.35. The new hose will be tested and then placed on the District’s newest fire truck, Squad 12. The old hose from Squad 12 will then be re-distributed to the other trucks that have had hose removed due to damage and failures during annual testing.

The Board of Directors did not approve the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (turnout gear) despite bids being submitted. Each bidder submitted proposals to replace twenty (20) sets of coats and pants that would have provided a new set of turnout gear to every firefighter, replacing ageing and damaged articles currently in use.

The topic was tabled until the April 19th Board Meeting.

The Board of Directors, also, did not approve the purchase of new Thermal Imaging Cameras (TICs) to replace the two units utilized on the first out fire trucks. Thermal Imagers are used during search efforts both in a structure fire and in outdoor searches as well as allows firefighters to find thermal variations in various situations to determine if hazards exist or fires are completely extinguished. The topic of thermal imaging cameras was also tabled until the April 19th Board Meeting.