Camdenton R-III 2021 Elegant Evening canceled

Camdenton R-III

Elegant Evening, the sole fundraiser of the Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, has been canceled this year due to safety concerns associated with the pandemic. "We will miss showcasing the many amazing talents of our youth at Elegant Evening. We are pivoting this year by asking for financial giving to support our students and staff" says Johna Stanfield, President of the Foundation. "Our volunteer board members are actively contacting our community members to help champion our student Scholarships, Classroom Impact Grants, and Educator Scholarships," Stanfield adds.

Much needed and appreciated donations may be given to our Camdenton Lakers via: online at www.camdentonschools.org. under the "Community" tab, through the mail addressed to: Camdenton R-111 Education Foundation, P. O. Box 1409, Camdenton, MO 65020-1409, or by dropping off a check at Camdenton R-111 School District's Central Office with Linda Leu, 172 Dare Blvd. Camdenton, MO 65020.

If you have an IRA distribution, appreciated stock, or other current or future gifts, Ron Hendricks, CEF endowment chairperson, previous Camdenton R-III Superintendent, long time CEF board member, and CEF co-founder, will gladly visit with you anytime, (573)346-0591.

"As always, thank you for your support as together we adjust our sails and prepare with sincere diligence in readying our youth daily in their classrooms and for their bright future ahead," Stanfield adds.