OATS Transit receives grant from Boone Electric Community Trust

Press Release

OATS Transit, a Missouri-based not-for-profit transportation provider, is pleased to announce it has received a $12,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community Trust. These funds will be used toward the purchase of a new bus for Boone County residents.

“The Trust is excited to provide this funding to OATS Transit.” Trust Chair Craig Stevenson says, “Knowing that the Trust is supporting this group’s efforts to continue providing transportation to area seniors resonates with the Trust’s mission of “Making a Difference.” The Boone Electric Community Trust has been providing supportive grants to local nonprofit organizations and public entities since 1997. Over $3.5 million has been given back to the communities that Boone Electric serves.

OATS Transit is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year of providing transportation to Missourians. In Boone County, 48% of the service request are for transportation to work. In addition to work, OATS Transit provides transportation for medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age. Service in the City of Columbia is limited to seniors and individuals with disabilities. “We are grateful for the Boone Electric Community Trust who are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve.

Their commitment to our transportation service enables us to help Boone County residents reach needed community resources” said Dion Knipp, Mid-Missouri Regional Director

For more information about OATS Transit and to see the bus schedules, please visit www.oatstransit.org and follow us at facebook.com/oatstransit. Mid-Missouri residents can call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 to schedule a ride.