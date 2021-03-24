Lake Ozark to consider prohibiting use of hoverboards, bikes, more along Strip

Dan Field

The City of Lake Ozark has taken yet another step to help ensure the safety of visitors and residents along Bagnell Dam Blvd.

The board of aldermen approved the first reading of an amended ordinance that prohibits the use of any motorized or non-motorized pedestrian vehicles in a commercially zoned district including, but not limited to, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, Segways and hoverboards. The second reading is expected at the next regular board meeting on April 13.

The city installed hand sanitizing stations in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared as another safety measure for residents and visitors.

The primary focus of the ordinance is The Strip, which has seen an increase in the use of small, motorized pedestrian vehicles as the area becomes more and more popular. Residential streets are not included in the new restrictions.

“The Strip is a very busy place and we don’t allow skateboards currently,” City Administrator Dave Van Dee explained. “We were recently asked about hoverboards and we thought for safety reasons we needed to address the trend and expand our ordinance and include the other types of motorized vehicles.”

Police Chief Gary Launderville said he found that several cities have similar ordinances in place to help protect the safety of not only pedestrians but also riders. He noted that there have been incidences where one or more individuals have been seen riding hoverboards after dark, which poses additional safety issues.

Van Dee said signs will be erected to inform the public once the ordinance is approved next month. Signs are currently in place prohibiting skateboards.

The ordinance excludes medically prescribed motorized pedestrian devices. needed for a person to navigate the streets.