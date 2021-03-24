7th annual Bridge and Dam half marathon begins March 27

Submitted Content

Bridge and Dam Half Marathon Press Release:

Join us for the 7th annual bridge & dam half marathon. The 10k and 5k will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021. There are 5 different distance options for all levels. Run, walk, volunteer and be a part of this great weekend for a great local organization - FCA. Each year we have over 500 participants making this the largest race in midmissouri. Races start at 7:30 am and take you across Bagnell dam, the toll bridge and the scenic neighborhood of Porta Cima. Sign up today - places filling up fast! Come for the race stay for the weekend!