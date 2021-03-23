Registration is now open for the 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Submitted Content

The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the Lake of the Ozarks Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in person on Saturday, September 25th. The health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as decisions are being made in all Walk markets regarding event details. In addition to planning the in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in your neighborhood.

Families facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia need assistance and guidance now more than ever, and with community support, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to be there for them, in person and virtually.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s was recently ranked as the second largest fundraising event in the country by total revenue. The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum released its annual rankings of the top 30 national fundraising events by total revenue. Despite the changes to this event due to the pandemic, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $67 million last year in more than 600 participating communities across the country. The money raised by Walk funds Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

To be part of this exciting event in 2021, register and receive the latest updates on a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in a community near you.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.