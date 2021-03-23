Marijuana plant variance approved by Camdenton Board of Adjustments

The Camdenton Board of Adjustments met Tuesday night and voted to approve a variance aiding in the potential of a medical marijuana plant moving into the old Camdenton Modine building.

In February, Mayor John McNabb explained that the building needed approval by the board because laws currently require marijuana cultivation facilities to be at least 1,000 ft from schools, liquor stores, churches and public housing. The board of adjustments needed to approve a change to this restriction within Camdenton in order for plans to proceed.

During the meeting, board member Jay Hammer questioned the stench the plant would create. The building's current owner Rick Mai confirmed there would be no marijuana smoke on the property to create a stench.

The motion to approve the variance was made by Hammer, and seconded by board member Bud Phillips.

The vote would go on to pass, 3-2. Members Don Neuharth, Hammer and Phillips voted in favor. Board members John Fisher and Bill Jefferies voted against it.

The approval of this variance will open the way for the plant to come into reality. Licensing for the cultivation of the plant was still in flux when last speaking to the plant owners. The current status of the owner's operation will be detailed in a later story.

This is a breaking news update. More information on this approval will be available soon.