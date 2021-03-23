Lake Ozark voters to decide on mayor, aldermen term limit extensions in April

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Lake Ozark voters have a couple of ballot issues to consider when they go to the polls on April 6 for the General Municipal Election.

City officials are asking if the terms of both aldermen and mayor should be extended from the current two years to four years. If approved, the change would not take place until the April 2022 election. Current aldermen and the mayor up for election would not be affected if voters approve.

The issues are separate on the ballot – one for mayor and the other for aldermen.

Board members and Mayor Gerry Murawski have taken a hands-off approach to the issue, noting that they want voters to have the option of deciding on term lengths.

The primary argument for expanding the term lengths is to allow board members and the aldermen enough time to become educated about city government, the processes, the ordinances and state law that govern what they do. Alderman Dennis Klautzer feels it takes at least two years for elected officials to become familiar enough with city and state government to make an informed decision. By then, aldermen and the mayor may have to turn the reigns over to replacements who, in turn, have to begin the educational process all over.

Aldermen and the mayor hold about 25 meetings a year including workshops and special sessions. Aldermen receive $250 a month while the mayor, who is typically more active in promoting the community and has fiduciary and official duties, receives $500.

Ballot language

•Actual ballot language for the board of aldermen is:

Shall the term of the Aldermen of the City of Lake Ozark, Missouri be set at Four (4) years and until his/her successor is elected and qualified commencing with the first election for said office following adoption of this term of office?

Yes or No

•Actual ballot language for the mayor is:

Shall the term of the Mayor of the City of Lake Ozark, Missouri be set at Four (4) years and until his/her successor is elected and qualified commencing with the first election for said office following adoption of this term of office?

Yes or No