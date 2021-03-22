Roach man injured after crashing into mailbox in Camden County

Lake Sun Staff

A man from Roach was injured Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

Ronald P. Vancleave, 52, was driving his 2008 Chevy Corvette on MO-7 northbound when he accelerated quickly and began to slide. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and then returned to the roadway. He proceeded off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Vancleave received minor injuries and was transported to Lake Regional. The vehicle suffered extensive damage. He was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.