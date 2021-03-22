Lake Ozark Fire thankful for new equipment purchased with CARES funds

Submitted Content

Lake Ozark Fire

Press Release:

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District would like to Thank Camden County, Miller County, and the United States Government for providing 2020 CARES Act funding to the Fire District to support and enhance our incident response capabilities in the community and effectively enhance our personnel’s safety with state of the art personnel protective equipment(PPE) in the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as any future high consequence biological pathogen response. These purchases focused on providing the Best Level of Personnel Protection and positioning the District on a different supply chain focused on re-usable/multiple-use public safety items versus disposable items competing with other community partners. Our funding included purchases for:

-Re-usable NFPA 1999 certified PPE Garment Ensembles Made in Missouri

-Re-Usable Half Face Respirators with P100 Filters

-Power Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) with P100 Filters

-OSHA Compliant Porta Count Respiratory Fit Testing Machine

-Nitrile Gloves, P100 Filters, and P100 Masks

-Electrostatic Decontamination Units and Decontamination Supplies

-U/V HVAC Decontamination Units for Ambulances

-Additional Lucas Cardiac Compression devices and Life Pak 15 Cardiac Monitors/Defibrillators for surge capacity and extended decontamination.

-IT Enhancements for de-centralized remote training at outlying stations and remote meeting/working capabilities.