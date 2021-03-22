Lake Area Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Off the Hook Antiques & Collectibles

Submitted Content

Lake Area Chamber

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon-cutting for Off the Hook at 3797 Osage Beach Pkwy in Osage Beach. The ribbon-cutting took place on March 19th, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Attendees included Off the Hook staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers.

The ribbon-cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. We are happy to be a part of the Lake Area Chamber! Off the Hook Antiques and Collectables was voted “Best at the Lake Antiques” in 2020. Offering 5000 sq. ft. of antiques, furniture, vinyl records, fishing and ski equipment, Décor, and many more treasures. Off the Hook Antiques currently has 50 designated vendor booths within the store with new contact added daily. Stop in and find all the things you never knew you needed.

Off the Hook Antiques and Collectables is open Monday - Saturday from 9am – 5pm, Closed on Wednesday and Sunday from 9am – 4pm. For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/OFFTHEHOOK.NET/ or call (573)-693-1799.