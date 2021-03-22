Camdenton to host groundbreaking ceremony for construction of new VA Clinic

Camdenton will be host to a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to welcome the development of a new VA clinic in town. In January, surveyors began work on the new veteran outpatient clinic site. In a previous interview, Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker said they were excited about this development and believed it would be one of the biggest additions to the city during 2021.

Jeffery Hoelscher, Public Affairs Officer with the Truman VA, alongside Strategic Partnership Officer Heather Brown, shared that there would be two events taking place on Thursday, March 25 to celebrate the event.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., veterans are invited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Camdenton VFW. Interested veterans will need to be enrolled in VA care to access the shot. For those interested but who aren’t sure if they’re eligible, help will be available on-site to assist local veterans to get signed up.

Following this vaccination event, the groundbreaking will take place at the new clinic location. The new address for the facility will be at 30 Lakeview Drive. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will host a number of speakers. Hoelscher says they are expecting a color guard presentation, speeches from Mayor McNabb and local veterans as well as medical center Director Dr. Patricia Hall. The ceremony is open to the public.

Brown says the new location will replace the existing VA clinic in Osage Beach. The plan was developed to find a new location at the lake that would allow for a bigger facility and easier access. The current location is around 5,000 sqft in size with 10 exam rooms. The new Camdenton location will be more than double in size, at 12,000 sqft with 20 exam rooms.

On top of the primary and behavioral departments already available, the new location will also host facilities for physical therapy and podiatry. Hoelscher confirmed that the existing doctors and staff at the Osage Beach VA clinic will be moving over to the new location and they are anticipating a new crop of jobs being available once the project is complete.

Currently, the construction of the new clinic will be officially starting within a month of the groundbreaking ceremony. The initial estimates suggest that construction will be completed by December 2021, though weather and other factors may push that date into early 2022.