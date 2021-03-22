Camdenton High School Speech and Debate competes in district competition.

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton High School Speech and Debate Team worked hard these past couple of weeks competing in Missouri State High School Activities Association Districts. The team competed well! This year, there are five State Qualifiers for MSHSAA.

1. Payten Luaders and Simon Miller placed 1st in Policy Debate

2. Philip Kurle and Reily Dilks placed 1st in Public Forum Debate

3. Chase A. Wilson placed 1st in Radio Announcing

4. Alexia Jones placed 2nd in Storytelling

5. Reily Dilks placed 2nd in United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Camdenton High School took the overall Sweeps Trophy in Debate, placed 2nd overall in Individual events, and MSHSAA District 6 Overall Sweeps Trophy Winner was also Camdenton High School!

The debate team has one more National qualifying tournament scheduled for April 10, 2021. The MSHSAA State Tournament is April 22-24.