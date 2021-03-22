Camden County seeking new P&Z leadership following Wirtz's abrupt departure

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Camden County is looking for new leadership for the planning and zoning department after the abrupt departure of former director Tanna Wirtz.

In a statement released on Mar. 22, Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty announced Wirtz was no longer with the county. The county commission met in a closed session on Mar. 18, citing personnel as the reason. Hasty did not say if that meeting leads to Wirtz's departure.

Hasty did say the county commission had been questioned as to why she was no longer with the department.

"Since this a personnel matter, what we can say is that as of Thursday, March 18, Tann Wirtz is no longer the planning and zoning Director for Camden County and we have decided to go our separate ways. We wish her well in her future endeavors," he said.

Wirtz took over as the director in April of 2018 at a salary of $52,000. The planning and zoning administrator is responsible for handling the day-to-day responsibilities of the department, supervising staff and implementing the rules and regulations within the district. The director also serves as the advisor for the planning and zoning board and the board of adjustments.