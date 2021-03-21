Lake Christian Academy hosts Lake West Chamber Expo

Lake Sun Staff

The Lake West Business Expo, sponsored by the Lake West Chamber of Commerce, was held Saturday, March 20, 2021. Once again, the expo was hosted at the Lake Christian Academy in Sunrise Beach. Business or Civic organizations gathered to show off their offerings for 2021 and into the future. The annual expo joined a number of lake events that were looking forward to a rebound in 2021, as many annual gatherings come back to the community.