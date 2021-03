Kiwanis Club of Camdenton announces 3rd Quarter Terrific Kids at Oak Ridge Intermediate

Submitted Content

The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable

Pictured with students is Oak Ridge Intermediate Principal Bob Currier.

Third Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:

5th Grade

Brooklynn Christensen

Mila Krenzel

Milan Albers

Brayden DeClue

Gracelyn Caudle

Treyton Byler

Andrew Bellew

Emily Kupfer

Katelyn Fisher

Olivia Emry

Dylan Hagan

Natalie Asbell

Tate Morton

Luis Aguilar-Olivera

Alexis Vasquez-Gonzalez

Ryder Smith

Lauryn Heinlein

Kale Paul

Shelby Hill

Megan Daniels

Emanuel Luis-Acevedo

Kaylee Bobenchik

Elora McKenna

6th Grade

Jaden Huckaby

Kinzie Vavruska

Brylee Stevens

Mia Smith

Terralynn Nivens

Caden Horning

Jacob Davis

Camila Morley

Dallas Waters

Brett Waters

Tristian Aguilar

Lily Roberts

Carson Neill

Brooklynn Martin

Cali Bruffett

Layla Smith

Jayce Price

Carter Saab

Molly Davis

Quinton Burns

Michael Maschino

Caitlyn Plumley

Elijah Southwick

Xander Lewis