Camdenton R-III rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and school staff

The Camdenton R-III School District, in partnership with the Camden County Health Department, rolled out COVID vaccines for teachers and school staff. Over 250 teachers and staff from Camdenton and neighboring school districts, scheduled appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the high school Friday afternoon.

The J & J COVID-19 vaccine is a one-shot vaccine that is suitable for this kind of mass vaccination since teachers and staff will not have to return for a second time. Having the health department bring the vaccines to the school has also made getting the vaccine convenient for teachers and staff without having to take time off to do so. This is just another way Laker Nation is tackling the pandemic.