‘Best Dam Birthday Bash’ to celebrate 90th anniversary of the lake

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

It’s been 90 years since Bagnell Dam paved the way to creating one of the most recreational lakes in America and plans are underway for a summer-long birthday bash.

With the 90th anniversary of the completion of Bagnell Dam in May and the Missouri Bicentennial in August, local chamber representatives, municipal and county officials, and business owners are coming together to host a grandiose celebration.

Locally, a variety of events are in the works from the World’s Longest Boat Parade to one of the biggest fireworks displays ever at Lake of the Ozarks. For the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial celebration, communities across the state are hosting events including exhibits, photography contests, and festivals. One group is creating a Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule which local officials are planning to participate in. Many events will be in August coinciding with the Missouri State Fair and the actual date Missouri was founded, August 10.

A committee of representatives has been meeting to come up with ideas for Lake of the Ozarks.

“One thing we’ve learned over this past year is that our community can certainly come together quickly, stay united, and support efforts that impact our area as a whole,” K.C. Cloke, executive director for the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce, said. “What started as an idea back in January has now turned into a season-long celebration with many great events in store offered throughout the Lake region. We have so many incredible communities within our Lake area, I think it would be great to see this Birthday Bash celebration extend activities showcasing each city and town we have. Lake of the Ozarks has gained a far bigger audience over the last year, let’s give them another reason to join us for another visit!”

Lake area businesses are encouraged to brainstorm to come up with their own event, offer specials, or to participate by hanging banners and signs which are being made to promote the Best Dam Birthday Bash.

More information can be found at Best Dam Birthday Bash on Facebook, bestdambirthdaybash.com, and missouri2021.org.

Upcoming Events

• Guinness World Records Boat Parade, June 12 at 11 a.m.

Lake of the Ozarks will be trying to beat the Guinness Book of World Records Longest Boat Parade. The world record was held in Malaysia with 1180 boats.

• Best Dam Car Show, June 12

Featuring all makes and models brought in from all over the region.

• Plein Air Competition, August 9-13

Art competition.

• Best Dam Fireworks Show, August 10

Plans are to incorporate multiple locations with fireworks going off at the same time.

• Fun Run/Walk 5K, August 10 at 10 a.m.

Held at Old Kinderhook, the 3.1-mile course will wind through the property.

• Best Dam Ice Cream Celebration, August 10

Stop by your favorite local ice cream shop to enjoy the state’s official dessert — the ice cream cone.

* Please check Best Dam Birthday Bash on Facebook for any event changes and updates.