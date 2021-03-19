Kiwanis Club recognizes Osage Beach Elementary 3rd quarter Terrific Kids

Submitted Content

The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable.

Pictured left to right, front row: Elissa Acevedo, Olin McCormick, Braydon Gilbert, Grady Brick, and Keira Carter, back row: Kasen Wilson, Alex Cervantes, Jasmine Vandervegte, Eli Barrett, Giovanni Jimenez-Ramirez, along with Osage Beach Elementary Principal Samie Hill.

Not pictured: Rowan Plemmons and Jayden Newmann