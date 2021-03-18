Newberry files as write-in candidate for Lake Ozark Mayor

A new candidate has joined the race for Lake Ozark Mayor in the April elections. Dennis Newberry, Broker/Owner of Ozark Realty, will join as the third candidate in the race, facing off against Johnnie Franzeskos and Gerry Murawski.

According to his realty bio, "Dennis Newberry is a Missouri native and has lived at Lake of the Ozarks for over 25 years. Dennis started his career in Real Estate in Central Missouri at the age of 13 where he helped his grandfather renovate, paint and put new roofs on houses."

Both the Camden County and Miller County Clerk have confirmed that Newberry has filed for the position.

More information about the decision will be provided soon.