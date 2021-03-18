Camdenton R-III Buddy Pack program awarded $3,000 grant from Community Foundation of the Lake

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

The Buddy Pack program at Camdenton R-III School District was awarded a grant of $3000.00 from the Community Foundation of the Lake at the CVB’s annual dinner Thursday, March 4, 2021. This donation will be able to sponsor several identified students for the 2020-2021 school year.

A donation of $270.00 can feed one child, once a week, for the whole school year! Buddy Packs provide meals and snacks for elementary and secondary students to take home at the end of each school week. The Buddy Packs are kid-friendly pre-packaged bags with a variety of food that contain items like easy-to-make meals, cereal, and peanut butter. CFL’s monetary donation will help students in the Camdenton R-III School District as well as students in Macks Creek and Climax Springs School Districts. This program would not be as successful without community support and assistance such as this.

More information about the Buddy Pack program can be found at www.sharefoodbringhope.org or contact Joi Dickemann at the Camdenton School District (573) 346-9243