Community Foundation of the Lake awards $10,000 in grants to three lake area nonprofit agencies

Community Foundation of the Lake

The Community Foundation of the Lake awarded grants totaling $10,000 to three nonprofit agencies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids’ Harbor, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Agency will each receive $3,333.33 to support recovery efforts for the agencies and the community members they serve.

CF of the Lake applied for the grant through the Coover Regional Recovery Program. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks manages the Coover grantmaking program and opened this year’s grant round to its 52 affiliate foundations for proposals to support community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids’ Harbor is a child advocacy center that assists victims of child abuse and their safe caregivers throughout the child abuse investigation Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the agency’s counselors must now travel to children’s homes, increasing transportation expenses. The grant will fund counseling games, activities and other supplies, as well as travel reimbursement to its qualified professional health staff.

Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Agency provides mental-health counseling, among other services, to families in need due to the pandemic. The grant will help replenish the agency’s COVID Relief Fund.

Citizens Against Domestic Violence will use its grant to aid its outreach program in providing shelter, crisis intervention, advocacy and support to victims of sexual or domestic violence. The grant would help fund its ongoing efforts to provide mental health therapy to children through home visits by professional health care personnel.

“Our community has a deep need, and this will be a good start in continuing mental-health programs for our most vulnerable citizens,” CF of the Lake President Amy Hernandez said.

Through the Coover Regional Recovery Grants, a total of $300,000 was awarded to 30 CFO affiliate foundations for a combination of specific requests for nonprofit projects and plans to accept future applications and re-grant the funding in their communities.

The grants are made possible by the CFO’s partnership with the Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company. The Foundation was created by Julia Dorothy Coover, a longtime Commerce Bank employee, in honor of her late husband. Since its partnership with the CFO began in 2002, the Coover grantmaking program has awarded more than $7.1 million across the Ozarks.

“One of the primary goals of the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Grantmaking program is to be flexible to respond to high-priority needs in our region,” said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Company. “The nonprofit community has worked tirelessly over the past year to help residents cope with the wide range of issues created by the pandemic. We are pleased to work with CFO Affiliate leaders who are well-positioned to identify local needs and the organizations responding to them.”

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 52 affiliate foundations, including the Community Foundation of the Lake, and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.