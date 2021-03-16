Miller county crash deemed fatal after driver strikes tree

Lake Sun Staff

A crash Monday afternoon has resulted in one fatality in Miller County.

Kevin L. Reeves, 44 of Eldon, was driving his 2000 Dodge Caravan on Route M westbound. The highway patrol report indicates that the vehicle was operating on its rims. The vehicle left the roadway off the right side and returned to the roadway. He proceeded to run off the left side of the road and impacted a tree.

Reeves was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The vehicle was totaled.

This is Troop F's 3rd fatality in March and 8th of 2021.