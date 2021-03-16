Camdenton R-III transportation department receives 100% passing grade during annual inspection

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

Camdenton R-III School District buses passed with a remarkable 100% during their annual Missouri State Highway Patrol inspection on March 12, 2021. A total of 78 buses were inspected. During these annual inspections 300+ points on each bus are actually checked. To receive 100%, all points must be deemed by officials to be completely free of any defects. This is the 15th time Camdenton has earned 100%! The Missouri Highway Patrol awarded the Fleet Excellence Award to Camdenton for the 23rd time, in a row, this year. The Camdenton R-III School district employs one head mechanic and three other mechanics to keep district buses safe throughout the year.

Gary Cuendet states, “It takes a team effort throughout the year to make this happen. The drivers play an integral part in this process, by reporting daily issues. The mechanics get right on the problem and get it fixed. Therefore, problems do not build up.”