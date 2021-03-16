Ameren spring shoreline cleanup returns, will operate differently in 2021

Ameren Provided

Like many other events over the past 12 months, the annual Adopt-the-Shoreline spring cleanup at Lake of the Ozarks is going to take on a different look this year. Ameren Missouri, the event's primary sponsor, will be providing trash bags and dumpster services for those wishing to clean up around the lake.

"This is the 30th year of shoreline cleanup and we're all looking for ways to help in every way we can," said Greg Stoner, environmental specialist at Ameren Missouri. "We're thankful for our volunteers' efforts every year, and especially in the past year, to help keep our lake beautiful while maintaining distance, wearing masks and practicing good hand hygiene."

Volunteers can contact Ameren Missouri directly at 573.365.9206 to arrange for trash services.

"With the arrival of the COVID vaccine, our hope is to be able to promote additional opportunities this fall," Stoner said. The traditional spring kickoff dinner will be delayed.

Ameren Missouri encourages all lake residents and visitors, whether participating in shore cleanup or enjoying the area, to abide by all health guidelines designed to stop the spread of COVID.

The Adopt-the-Shoreline program enables interested groups and residents to help our environment by "adopting" portions of the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline for litter control. Since 1991, groups have provided more than 15,000 volunteers who have removed more than five million pounds of trash from the lake's shoreline. The program is sponsored by Ameren Missouri, which provides administrative support, supplies trash bags and pays for disposal. The cleanups are performed entirely by volunteers, with hundreds of individuals representing more than 80 groups. Volunteers are always welcome and needed to make the cleanup a success.

