Eldon Speech and Theatre ‘pandemic-proofs’ spring play

Submitted Content

Eldon School District

The Eldon Speech and Theatre Club is presenting Pandemic Proof: A Night of Comedic One-Act Plays on March 26 and 27 at the Eldon Performing Arts Center. The doors open at 6 pm with the show starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $3 for adults, and $2 for Eldon students with ID, Senior Citizens, and Military with ID. Livestream options are available for those who are interested.

The show consists of two one-act plays that can be performed either in person or over a video call. The first play Help Desk: A Stay at Home Play by Don Zolidis is a series of scenes about the troubles we face trying to both give and receive help from a distance. The cast of characters proves to be equally difficult in providing reasonable assistance and asking reasonable questions of the help desk employees. In Bad Auditions...On Camera, by Ian McWethy and Carrie McCrossen we follow a casting director and her assistant as they attempt to cast the next star of the hit TV show Crime Court before the deadline so they aren't fired. As each potential actor is crazier than the last, their choice is not an easy one.

Chris Chambers, the director for the Eldon Speech and Theatre Program, said, "After having to postpone and ultimately cancel our production of The Outsiders, it is great to be back on the stage with a "pandemic-proof" play. The great thing about this production is the flexibility that it offers, if a cast member has to be quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19, they can still be a part of the cast from a distance. Everyone is just so happy to be working on a project that we will most likely get to see come to fruition, and that has been a real morale booster; the comedic nature of these plays also helps significantly with that morale as well."

Final details of the livestream option are still being finalized, but it will be a "pay what you can" event with a suggested donation of the ticket price per viewer. Finalized details will be posted on the Eldon Speech and Theatre Facebook Page.

The Eldon Speech and Theatre Program is a growing program at the Eldon High School. Students can compete in MSHSAA sanctioned Speech and Debate tournaments and at the MSHSAA District 6 Tournament in March with the hope of attending the state tournament in April. The past two years, the team has placed 5th in the district out of 21 teams, and has had 7 state qualifiers, including two individual district champions.

Outside of the classes, Theatre Club is a student-run organization that meets monthly, and is open to any student that is interested in theatre.

The Eldon Speech and Theatre Club's home is the Eldon Performing Arts Center located at Eldon High School. The new theater features a green room, a large stage, nearly 600 seats, and a state-of-the-art light and sound system. Besides housing the Theatre Program, the theater is the home of the Eldon Band and Choir Programs.