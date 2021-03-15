Allison Hoffner named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted

Camdenton R-III

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Allison Hoffner, transition coordinator and physical science teacher for Horizons Laker Educational Center. Ali is always willing to take on tasks beyond her regular duties to help our students. She is a creative planner that comes up with engaging experiments in her science class so her students understand the material she is teaching. Ali always builds great relationships with the students and staff at Horizons. She makes sure that students stay on track by providing the appropriate material they need to reach that goal of graduation. Ali is a great team player for Horizons and the district is lucky to have her on staff for the staff and students. And that is why Allison Hoffner is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.