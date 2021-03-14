Man arrested by Sunrise Beach Police after being spotted stealing catalytic converter

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Sunrise Beach Police Press Release:

On Saturday, Chief Campbell was contacted by dispatch and advised that a local business owner had seen a male crawling from under a vehicle with what appeared to be a catalytic converter before leaving.

While responding to the area, Chief Campbell observed a vehicle matching the description given by the business owner. During a traffic stop, he recovered evidence and made an arrest.

The subject is now on a 24-hour hold and a PC Statement for charges has been filed with Camden County Prosecutors Office. More information will be available after charges have been filed.