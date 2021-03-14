Juvenile seriously injured in Morgan County ATV crash

Lake Sun Staff

A juvenile passenger was injured after an ATV crash in Morgan County Saturday morning.

A 12-year-old juvenile driver from Tipton was operating a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV on Syracuse Road, south of US 50. The juvenile lost control of the ATV going around a curve and travelled off the left side of the road and overturned. A 13-year-old juvenile passenger on the ATV was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Capital Region by ambulance.

The vehicle was minorly damaged. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a safety device.