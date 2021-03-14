Eagle Lanes to reopen as Bowlmor Lanes II on April 1

Eagle Lanes in Osage Beach announced Saturday that it would be closing its doors on March 31 after 17 years at the lake. The lanes will be reopened on April 1 under new owners, Bowlmor Lanes II.

In a statement on Facebook, Eagle Lanes said the following:

"Good evening everyone!! It is with great sadness that we must announce we are closing on March 31. After 17 years of being with this community and becoming a household name, there are no words to express how we feel about this situation. It is not how we expected to be leaving our business.

We truly appreciate all the support this community and the surrounding area have given us through the years. There are so many happy memories that will be with us for the rest of our lives. We have been blessed to meet great people and build lasting friendships.

For the last two weeks that we are open, we are asking you to share any pictures or comments of your good times at the bowling alley ( bowling, darts or just hanging out). We love our community and our alley patrons. We will miss seeing you and catching up!!"

Bowlmor Lanes II also made an announcement on Facebook the same night, stating that they were excited to open their doors in April. The statement read as follows:

"COMING APRIL 1st... We’d like to introduce ourselves as Bowlmor Lanes II... We will be joining the amazing community of Osage Beach on April 1, 2021. We look forward to having you and your family join us in celebrating the new ownership of what is currently Eagle Lanes.

We ask for your patience as we make cosmetic, mechanical and operational changes to the center so that we can provide the community with a Premier Bowling Center for the Greater Ozark Community."

Lake News Online will be publishing a full feature article on Eagle Lanes and what is to come with Bowlmor Lanes II in the coming week.