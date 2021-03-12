Tour Kansas City, Kansas, without leaving home

CR Rae

An audio tour of Kansas City, Kansas, gives you a guide right in your hands — through your cell phone — and allows you to take a tour of whatever piques your interest at a time that is convenient for you. It is as simple as dialing a number and pushing a button.

There is no cost for the tour. The information on each of the 28 locations is also downloadable in text or audio files.

The audio tour includes everything from shops to lakes, history, parks, museums, memorials and more. At visitkansascityks.com, you will also find where to stay, and where to get some popular Kansas City barbecue.

Here is a sampling of what you will find on this audio tour.

History

• Grinter Place is a two-story red brick home built by Moses and Annie Grinter in 1857. It sits on a hill overlooking the Kansas River and is the oldest home in Wyandotte County. Moses was one of the earliest white settlers to this area. He set up the Grinter Ferry on the Kansas River below his home and operated a trading post. The home is open for tours and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

• The life-size John Brown statue honors the man who was an important part of the Underground Railroad.

• Lewis and Clark Historic Park at Kaw Point is the site where the expedition arrived June 26, 1804. There is a boat ramp and a scenic trail.

Museums

• The Strawberry Hill Ethnic Museum and Cultural Center is an 1887 Queen Anne-style Victorian home which looks out over the Kansas and Missouri rivers. Permanent exhibits from a variety of cultures and their heritage are on display inside this unique and interesting home.

• The Old Quindaro Museum and Information Center, once the home of John A. Walker, former caretaker of Western University, preserves the history of the Quindaro community. The area was settled by former slaves and was a place runaway slaves found sanctuary. Also found at the site is an exhibit of the first Black firefighters in the city.

• Quindaro Underground Railroad Museum is home to archaeological ruins of the passage, serving as a monument to racial harmony and freedom. Visit the displays of the Native Americans once occupying the site. This museum is not only meaningful to Kansas but has historical significance for the entire United States.

• Honoring the American farmer is the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. It is a unique museum with a 164-acre complex offering exhibits and activities for all ages. It is home to the stories of the men and women who made a significant contribution to the advancement of agriculture.

• Wyandotte County Historical Museum has everything from artifacts like a 300-year-old dugout canoe to a resource library. See the 1903 horse-drawn steam pumper fire engine and much more.

Memorials and monuments

• B-25 bombers for WWII were built in Kansas City, employing 50,000 people. It is where the iconic Rosie the Riveter and Winnie the Welder images began. The Bomber Builders Monument is dedicated to those who worked to build the almost 10,000 planes.

• The Korean-Vietnam War Memorial was the first dual war memorial built through private funding in the United States. It offers a place to reflect and honor veterans.

• Rosedale Memorial Arch commemorates the sacrifice of the men of Rosedale serving in the Great War. It is a scaled down version of the French Arc de Triomphe and was built in 1923-24. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.