Camdenton R-III recognizes March’s Classified Employees of the Week

Camdenton R-III

Camdenton R-III School District has recognized its March Classified Employees of the Week.

(Left to right)

Week 1

Denise Moreland, Middle School Library Paraprofessional

Denise started this year at the Camdenton Middle School Library and Media Center. Since the day she started, she has not sat down one time! Denise works diligently from the time she arrives until she leaves. She is amazing! Denise has a calm and kind demeanor with students and staff. She looks for ways to help and support always.

Week 2

Gary Henson, Lake Career & Technical Center Custodian

Gary always has a smile and kind word for anyone. He does a great job at LCTC and if anyone needs anything he is right there ready to help.

Week 3

Donna Morris, High School Custodian

Donna is PHENOMENAL. She goes out of her way to clean to a level that makes the staff feel better about their spaces each day as they navigate this pandemic. Donna also goes out of her way to respect everyone she encounters and is helpful in a million little ways.

Week 4

Toree Foulk, Dogwood Elementary Paraprofessional

Toree always has a smile as she greets her students each day. She is truly happy to see them and they are happy to see her. Toree is very organized and ensures the classroom is running smoothly. She is a definite asset to the preschool team! The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions.

CCEA members recognize classified employees (support staff) who have made a difference in their field.