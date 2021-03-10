New Construction Island Condominiums Coming Soon to Lake of the Ozarks

Press Release

At a time when the real estate industry has historically low inventory, buyers looking to purchase at Lake of the Ozarks will rejoice as a new development - The Reserve at Isla Del Sol - prepares to accept reservations for new construction condominiums.

The Reserve at Isla Del Sol, offered by developer Jay Peters, FPI Construction company and The Krause Basler Network with Keller Williams Realty, is a 5-story condominium development on the only habitable island at Lake of the Ozarks, located at the 3 Mile Marker. The developer will initially release 30 units in Phase 1 of the new development - and has plans for additional units to come on line for buyers as the project progresses.

Condominiums at The Reserve at Isla Del Sol will be priced starting at $331,000 - with 4 floor plans (both 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom) to choose from in Phase1. Buyers will enjoy 360-degree water views from the property - with an opportunity to enjoy main channel and quiet cove views. Resident amenities include access to two community pools, and the opportunity to purchase a boat slip when they reserve their unit.

“Residents at the Isla Del Sol will have a unique opportunity to enjoy the seclusion of private island living - while only being a short boat ride away from some of the most popular Lake attractions and entertainment available,” said Peters of the unique community.

Interested buyers will have the opportunity to reserve their new condos on a first-come, first-served basis starting March 20, 2021.

“We are already seeing a high level of interest for this development,” said Kristen King of Keller Williams’ Krause Basler Team. For those interested in the development, King recommends registering on the development’s website to be notified about reservation meetings, which will be held by appointment only starting on March 20.

For more information on The Reserve at Isla Del Sol, visit www.TheReserveAtIslaDelSol.com.