Here's everything you need to know about the April 6 Elections

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The April 6 General Municipal Ballot is full of races that voters in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties will consider. Here’s a look at everything to expect on the ballot.

(NOTE: Uncontested races are not included)

Camden County

•Camdenton Board of Education

Five individuals have filed for two open seats on the Camdenton Board of Education.

They are Laura Davis, Gail Griswold, Brian Butts, Diane S. Peck and Paula Brown.

•Sunrise Beach Fire Protection Board of Directors

Six people have filed for two open seats on the board of directors.

They are John T. Smiley, Betty Hovey, Laurie A. Preator, Robert M. Dye, Donna Teresa Meyer and Rick Butler.

•City of Camdenton

Five people have filed to be mayor.

They are John D. McNabb, Daniel Ousley, Steve Eden, Matt Gray and Kristopher Keeth.

•City of Lake Ozark

Two people have filed for mayor.

They are Johnnie Franzeskos and Gerry Murawski.

Two people have filed for Ward 3 aldermen.

They are Matthew C. Wright and Vernon Jaycox.

Miller County

•Miller County R-III (Tuscumbia) Board of Education

There are three people seeking two open seats.

They are Debra Rogers, Wendy Rains and Weston Ash.

•Moreau Fire District

There are two people seeking one open position.

They are Chris L. Moore and Jason Wray.

•Rocky Mount Fire Protection District

There are four people seeking two open seats on the board of directors.

They are Tamara Witzman, Pamela Bess, Sandra Cramer and Donald Isaac.

•Miller County Ambulance District

There is one open position on the board of directors and two people have filed.

They are Michael Morrow and Kim Farris.

•City of Eldon

Two people have filed for the open Ward 2 board of aldermen seat.

They are Steve Scrivner and Byron Hull.

Two people have filed for the open Ward 3 board of aldermen seat.

They are Clancy Boots and Jayna Gray.

•City of Iberia

Three people want to be mayor of Iberia.

They are Jim Schlupp, Robert Taylor and Holley D. Dake.

Two people have filed for the open Ward 1 position.

They are Kelly Davenport ad John T. Langatau

Two people have filed for the open Ward 2 seat.

They are Walter Pollard and Connie Taylor.

•City of Lake Ozark

Two people have filed for mayor.

They are Johnnie Franzeskos and Gerry Murawski.

Two people have filed for the Ward 2 board of aldermen seat.

They are Larry Giampa and Dale Hicks.

Two people have filed for the Ward 3 board of aldermen seat.

They are Matthew C. Wright and Vernon Jaycox.

Morgan County

•Rocky Mount Fire Protection District

There are four people seeking two open seats on the board of directors.

They are Tamara Witzman, Pamela Bess, Sandra Cramer and Donald Isaac.

•City of Versailles

Three people want to be mayor in Versailles.

They are Alex Stafford, Jamie K. Morrow and Terry. L. Silvey.

Two people have filed for one open seat on the Versailles North Ward board of aldermen.

They are David Leinbach and Brian Bias.

•Town of Gravois Mills

Two people have filed for an open seat on the board of trustees.

They are John E. Brooks and Patricia Ann Cable.

•Camdenton R-III Board of Education

Five individuals have filed for two open seats on the Camdenton Board of Education.

They are Laura Davis, Gail Griswold, Brian Butts, Diane S. Peck and Paula Brown.

•Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District

Six people have filed for two open seats on the board of directors. They are John T. Smiley, Betty Hovey, Laurie A. Preator, Robert M. Dye, Donna Teresa Meyer and Rick Butler.

---

Voters in the tri-county area will have several ballot issues to consider when they go to the polls April 6 for the General Municipal Election.

These are as follows:

Camden County

Village of Sunrise Beach

Voters will be asked if Sunrise Beach should be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions to be filled in the election.

Miller County

Voters will be asked to impose a countywide sales tax of 3/8 of a cent (three-eighths) to be used for law enforcement services for the county. This would include law enforcement operating expenses and capital improvement projects for law enforcement facilities. The tax would sunset in 20 years.

In Lake Ozark, voters will have two issues to consider.

One is if the term for the mayor should be extended to four years from the current two years. If approved, the change would not become effective until after next year’s regular municipal election in April 2022. The change does not affect the current race for mayor.

The other is if terms of the board of aldermen should be extended to four years from the current two years. If approved, the change would not take effect until after next year’s regular municipal election in April 2022. The change would not affect the current contests for board of aldermen.

In Iberia, voters will be asked to approve a 1 cent citywide sales tax to improve public safety.

Morgan County

Village of Sunrise Beach voters will be asked to authorize the village to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled.