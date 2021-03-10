DNR completes Camden County Justice Center inspection, finds no asbestos

An inspection of the Camden County justice building and sheriff's office by the Department of Natural Resources has been completed, confirming no presence of asbestos. With these inspections completed, the county will be able to move forward with the installation of the Polycom video system purchased through CARES funds.

Per the report released by Camden County Auditor Jimmy Laughlin,

"...the Polycom system will allow the Camden County Adult Detention Facility to directly communicate with the Camden County Justice Center as well the Missouri Department of Corrections and other entities. The primary benefits in using our CARES funds for this upgrade and new technology implementation for the sheriff's office will be security and budgetary cost savings. The Camden County Adult Detention Facility is a 148- bed facility processing approximately 2800 prisoners per year. Daily, prisoners need transportation to and from other correctional facilities for writs of habeas corpus on court appearances. Polycom will allow for minimal prisoner movement and utilize secure technology for these court appearances drastically reducing risks associated with care, custody, and control of prisoners."

The Polycom system was funded by CARES funds and was a part of the $1.6 million allotted to "help the county in its ongoing issues to maintain operations during the pandemic."

Second District Commissioner Don Williams says that the rest of the county-owned buildings will now have to be inspected. There is no current schedule as to when these will be completed.