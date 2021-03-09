Heritage Elementary announces Good Citizen recipients for February

Submitted Content

Heritage Elementary has announced its Good Citizens for February.

Kindergarten: Jaxon Coil, Braylee Crawford, Keegan Johnson, Wyatt Mathes, Hudson Hills, Clare Edwards, Olivia Naught and Nova Bowen (not pictured).

1st Grade: Savanah Smith, Kaiden Swisher, Cora Gilbert, Knox Byson, Skylar Greubel. Not pictured, Ruby Landis and Harper Enochs

2nd Grade: Nora Vandevoort, Miriam Ball, Annabelle Beckman, Zoe Torres, Ahna Simmons, Frankie Smith and Boston Cooper.