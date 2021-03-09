Bauman waives bond reduction hearing, remains in Camden County

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Lake area realtor charged in a murder for hire scheme waived a bond reduction hearing and remains behind bars in the Camden County Jail.

Leigh Ann Bauman has been held without bond since her arrest late last week, following an investigation into allegations that she tried to hire someone to kill her former mother-in-law for $1,500.

Bauman was scheduled for a bond hearing on March 9 before Associate Circuit Court Judge Heather Miller. Bauman waived the hearing and is scheduled to appear on March 16 for the next bond hearing. Until then, she remains in custody.

The Camden County Prosecuting attorney's office asked for no bond, citing Bauman's connections and resources.

Bauman appeared via video conference on March 8 to be official charged. She was represented by Lake Ozark attorney Bryan Byrd who was noted as appearing as limited representation. After Bauman waived the initial bond hearing, the docket noted she was seeking legal representation. Byrd had been granted permission to withdraw by the court.