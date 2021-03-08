Pound of meth, cocaine, more seized during Miller County traffic stop

Press Release

MILLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Miller County Press Release:

On 03/07/2021, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 42 in Iberia. During the stop, deputies located almost a pound of methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances.

The driver Jeffrey Allen 38 of Camdenton was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with one count of trafficking drugs 2nd degree and five counts of possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held in lieu of a $175,000 bond. This was a joint investigation involving the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force and Lake Ozark Police Department.