Jami Bishop named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Jami Bishop. Mrs. Bishop is the counselor at Hurricane Deck Elementary. In addition to serving Hurricane Deck Elementary, she also has some counseling duties at Osage Beach Elementary. Mrs. Bishop has embraced her role and has organized her many responsibilities, by being flexible and an excellent communicator. She also has a warm and engaging personality, which enabled her to establish rapport with both students and staff. Hurricane Deck and Osage Beach Elementary are very lucky to have Mrs. Bishop as part of their teams. The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Jami Bishop is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.