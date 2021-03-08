Artists invited to exhibit work at Osage Beach Palm Sunday Art Show

Submitted Content

Amateur and professional artists have an opportunity to display and sell their works in the upcoming Palm Sunday Art Show.

Entry forms must be received in the Lake Arts Council office by March 17. Please call the office if more time is needed. Entry forms are available from the Council office (Stone Crest Mall, Ste. D1, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway) or on line at www.artsatthelake.com. Artists are limited to four pieces, and the entry fee is $25.

The Palm Sunday Art Show is in its 43rd year, having been started in 1970 by Mollie Shadwick, sponsored by the Versailles Royal Arts Council since 1996, and for the past eight years under the sponsorship of the Lake Arts Council, the Missouri Arts Council, and Bill’s Art Center and Gallery of Camdenton.

Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in both amateur and professional categories for watercolors, oils, acrylics, drawings, and sculptures. The judge for this year’s show is Mary Andeline.

The free exhibit will be open to the public from March 20 through Palm Sunday (March 28) at the Stone Crest Mall at the north end in the space formerly occupied by Saffees, concluding with an awards ceremony and reception beginning at 2:00.

For more information, visit the Arts Council website or call 573-964-6366 weekdays between 9:00 and 1:00 or email administrator@artsatthelake.com.