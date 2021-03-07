COVID-19 vaccine distributed to 2,000 in Camden County

Camden County was host to the second lake-area mass-vaccination event Sunday, hosted at School of the Osage in Osage Beach. 2,000 residents on a waiting list filed into the school to receive a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Multiple agencies were present to help organize the event, including local health departments, fire departments, Camden County EMA, Lake Regional, state health officials and members of the Missouri National Guard.

Jennifer Bethurem, Lake Regional Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing, said the event ran smoothly as they were able to reach their vaccination goals. Similar to the Morgan County event, a steady flow of participants came throughout the day as volunteers work through much of the day to complete the event.

Unlike Morgan County, however, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered at the Camden County event. Doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered in Morgan County.

While state officials primarily arrange these vaccination events, Bethurem says there's a chance that more events will happen in the future as the state moves through the vaccine tiers.

Beginning March 15, Missourians in Phase 1B - Tier 3 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes those who keep the essential functions of society running, including K-12 educators and school employees; child care providers; grocery store employees; and energy, food, agriculture, and other critical infrastructure workers, among others.

