Camden County crash deemed fatal after collision on Route A

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An early-morning crash in Camden County was deemed fatal Saturday after a collision on Route A, south of Swine Drive.

Sean D. Springborn, 43 of Richland, was driving his 2002 Ford Focus southbound when he ran off the right side of the roadway. Springborn overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to skid and rotate across the centerline and into the path of Monika Buckley, 49 of Richland, driving her 2016 Mazda CX5.

The Mazda struck Springborn on the driver’s side. Both vehicles came to a rest, blocking both lands of Route A. Springborn was pronounced dead at the scene. Buckley was seriously injured in the crash and was transported by MU Air to University Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash. This is Troop F’s first fatality of March and the sixth of 2021.