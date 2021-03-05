Osage Beach man charged after ejaculating on eye-care center employee

Press Release

Osage Beach Police Dept.

Press Release:

Osage Beach resident, 29-year-old, Julian Hughes Rowland, has been charged with sexual misconduct in the first degree.

According to court records filed today, on March 4, 2021, Osage Beach police responded to a local eye-care center. Officers spoke with an employee of the business who stated Rowland was sweaty and shaking his leg.

The employee felt a wetness on her pants leg and asked if Rowland had vomited. It was at that point the employee realized Rowland had been masturbating and had gotten seminal fluid on the employee. Rowland admitted to what had occurred.

Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Rowland as he is currently on bond in Pulaski county awaiting trial for forcible rape and two counts of statutory sodomy. Rowland is currently being held on a no-bond warrant. Under Missouri law and the Constitution of the United States, Rowland is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.