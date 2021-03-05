Miller County passes Second Amendment perseverance ordinance

Following closely with the ordinance put in place in both Camden and Benton county, Miller County has passed their own Second Amendment perseverance ordinance. The vote passed unanimously.

The ordinance, following closely to the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) bill, installs protections on all federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations which infringe on rights guaranteed by the U.S. Second Amendment.

Discussion prior to the vote by local residents included strengthening constitutional rights and empowering residents and officers in case the federal government was to limit gun rights.

Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says much of the language of the ordinance is copied from other local ordinances, but some small changes and additions have been made. These changes will be documented once the full ordinance language is received by the Lake Sun.