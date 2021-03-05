Lake area real estate agent arrested for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

A locally known Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the Highway Patrol, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree is a Class C Felony. It would carry a sentence of 3 to 10 years in prison.

Leigh A. Bauman, 43, was taken to the Camden County Jail in Camdenton.

No formal charges have been filed at this point and no bond has yet been set.

Charges and further information surrounding this story will be updated as it is released.