Camdenton man charged with second degree murder

Press Release

Camdenton resident, 32 year old Timothy Cole Evans, has been charged with murder in the second degree, delivery of a controlled substance, and tampering in the first degree.

According to court records filed today, on March 1, 2021, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person in Montreal, Camden County Missouri. An investigation was conducted and there was evidence that other persons had been present at the time of the victim’s death. The victim’s truck was also missing.

The truck was discovered abandoned behind Walmart Supercenter in Camdenton, Missouri Surveillance from Walmart allowed officers to find Felix Knight and Timothy Cole Evans. It was discovered that Knight and Evans had been present at the time of the victim’s death. Evans is accused of injecting the victim in the neck with fentanyl, a controlled substance. The victim died almost immediately after the injection After the death, the victim’s truck was stolen.

On March 4, 2021, a multiagency manhunt was commenced seeking Evans. The Camdenton Police Department, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted in the successful capture of Evans. Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Evans due to his unstable living arrangements his propensity to flee, his outstanding felony warrants, and his involvement with the death of the victim.

Under Missouri law and the Constitution of the United States, Evans is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.